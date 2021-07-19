Crime Patrol Fame Anup Soni Completes Crime Scene Investigation Course From IFS; Shares Certificate

Anup Soni recently took to his social media account to share with his fans and followers that he has been doing the crime scene investigation course from IFS and has successfully completed it.



The Crime Patrol host shared the certificate on his Instagram account with the following caption: "Certificate Course In "Crime Scene Investigation" During the recent lockdown, I decided to invest my time and energy into something more constructive. Yes it was extremely challenging , going back to 'studies of some sort' But definitely a choice that I am proud of (sic)."

Toral Rasputra, Anuup Sonni, Sharad Malhotra, Vatsal Seth And Others Mourn The Demise Of Surekha Sikri

Anup’s certificate says he completed the course on July 17 from the International Forensic Sciences Education Department in Pune, a university recognised by the Government of India. As soon as the actor shared the post, his friends and fans started filling up the comment section with messages of immense appreciation and pride. Check out the post below:

Anup recently mourned the loss of veteran actor Surekha Sikri with whom he had shared screen with in the popular show Balika Vadhu. The actor had shared some throwback pictures with her and wrote, "मासा चली गईं, अब बस यादें हैं, Rest in peace Surekha Ji, thank you for all the teachings, guidance and love. It was an honour to share screen with you for 6 long years..." Take a look!

Anup Soni Rejected Balika Vadhu Thrice; Here's Why!

On the professional front, Anup was recently a part of the web series Tandav earlier this year. He will soon be seen be seen in the movie Satyamave Jayate 2 starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. Soni, who is synonymous with the crime-based show Crime Patrol, concluded his association with the show after hosting it for eight years in 2018.