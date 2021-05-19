Cyclone Tauktae: Rakhi Sawant Reveals Her Balcony Roof Fell Due To Mumbai Rains; Watch Video

Rakhi Sawant is very upset as her newly built balcony roof fell on Monday (May 17, 2021) night due to heavy rains in Mumbai. For the unversed, Cyclone Tauktae has affected the entire west coast of India. Although the cyclone didn't hit Mumbai, its effect has left many people in trouble. Recently, a video of Rakhi Sawant revealing her displeasure over the unfortunate circumstances went viral on social media.

Rakhi Sawant was spotted outside a café in Mumbai, where she spoke about the Cyclone Tauktae's effects on the city. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist told paparazzi, "Chhat toot gaya. Terrace nahi, pura chhat banaya tha naya balcony ka, wo toot gaya. Sab toot gaya (My roof is broken. Not the terrace, I had made a new roof for my balcony and it is all broken now). I am very upset. Yesterday, I took four buckets and collected water that was dripping from the broken roof." The diva further stated that she is worried about the current situation in the country and asked God what is in store in future for people.

In the video, Rakhi Sawant can be seen wearing a red one piece dress. For the unversed, the strong winds of up to 114 kmph and heavy rains that lashed Mumbai, caused waterlogging in various low line areas. Notably, Amitabh Bachchan's office premises, Janak was also flooded due to heavy rains in Mumbai. Apart from that, shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other sets in Mumbai and Gujarat were also affected due to the cyclone.

Coming back to Rakhi Sawant, the actress will next be seen in a web series, Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn. She was last seen in the Hindi film Upeksha.