Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2021 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Pranali, Karishma & Others Win Big
The most-prestigious awards ceremony of the year, Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2021 was held yesterday (November 24) in Mumbai's Orchid hotel. Several celebrities from the film industry were present at the event. A few of them bagged awards. Romesh Kalra shared a few pictures from the awards ceremony. Take a look!
Harshad Chopda
Harshad Chopda, who plays the role of Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, won an award at the ceremony.
Pranali Rathod & Karishma Sharma
Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sharma, who play the roles of Akshara and Aarohi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, bagged awards at DPIAF 2021.
Best Director: Anupamaa
Anupamaa director Romesh Kalra bagged Best Director award. He shared a picture and captioned it as, "DADASAHEB PHALKE ICON AWARD FILMS 2021 FOR BEST DIRECTOR FOR ANUPAMAA N YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI... 😇😇😇🌑🌑🌑."
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod Talks About Pressure To Take Over As Lead In Iconic Show & TRPs
Udaariyaan SPOILER: Fateh Refuses To Go To Canada With Jasmin; Anju Kapoor Aka Mami To Re-Enter
Rajan Shahi's Team Win Big!
Romesh shared a picture with Rajan Shahi and captioned it as, "CONGRATULATIONS RAJANJI FOR GETTING 14 Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards for DKP AND SHAHI PRODUCTION."
Best
Director:
Prasad
Gavandi
(Vidrohi)
Vidrohi actors Sharad Malhotra and Hemal Dev too bagged awards.
Stay locked to this space for more updates on the awards ceremony.