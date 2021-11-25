Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2021 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Pranali, Karishma & Others Win Big

Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda, who plays the role of Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, won an award at the ceremony.

Pranali Rathod & Karishma Sharma

Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sharma, who play the roles of Akshara and Aarohi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, bagged awards at DPIAF 2021.

Best Director: Anupamaa

Anupamaa director Romesh Kalra bagged Best Director award. He shared a picture and captioned it as, "DADASAHEB PHALKE ICON AWARD FILMS 2021 FOR BEST DIRECTOR FOR ANUPAMAA N YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI... 😇😇😇🌑🌑🌑."

Rajan Shahi's Team Win Big!

Romesh shared a picture with Rajan Shahi and captioned it as, "CONGRATULATIONS RAJANJI FOR GETTING 14 Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards for DKP AND SHAHI PRODUCTION."