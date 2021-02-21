Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 Winners: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj & Others Bag Awards

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna, who was seen in Ishqbaaz and Naagin 5, bagged Best Actress In Television Series Award at the event. The actress shared a few pictures from the event on her Instagram stories.

(Image Source: dpiff_official Instagram)

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the role of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, bagged Best Actor In Television Series Award. Dheeraj shared a video on his Instagram story, in which he was seen showing off his award along with Surbhi Chandna.

(Image Source: dpiff_official Instagram)

Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya, which has been one of the top shows on the BARC chart, bagged Television Series Of The Year award. Dheeraj along with his team received the award on stage.

(Image Source: dpiff_official Instagram)

Others Who Bagged Awards

Here are other shows/actors who bagged the award.

• Critics Best Actor: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

• Best Web Series: Scam 1992

• Best Actress Web Series: Sushmita Sen (Aarya)

• Best Actor Web Series: Bobby Deol (Aashram)

• Performer Of The Year: Nora Fatehi

• Best International Feature Film: Parasite

(Image Source: dpiff_official Instagram)