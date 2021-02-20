Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Surbhi Chandna & Others Walk Red Carpet

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna, who was seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 5, attended the event. The actress looked beautiful in an cream-yellow floral design saree.

Nia Sharma & Aditi Sharma

Nia Sharma and Aditi Sharma too walked the red carpet in style. While Naagin actress looked stunning in a white laced saree, Crashh actress looked beautiful in a red attire.

Nora Fatehi & Radhika Madan

India's Best Dancer judge Nora Fatehi and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Radhika Madan looked gorgeous in a green and grey coloured sarees, respectively.

Dheeraj Dhoopar & Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali, who hosted the show looked dapper in a blue-coloured suit, while Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar looked handsome in a black-white suit.