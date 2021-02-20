    For Quick Alerts
      Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Surbhi Chandna & Others Walk Red Carpet

      The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) awards 2021 is the most prestigious awards ceremony which honours actors and artists who have contributed to the Indian cinema. The awards ceremony is being held today (February 20). TV actor Jay Bhanushali is hosting the event. Kiara Advani, Radhika Madan, Sushmita Sen and Bobby Deol are a few Bollywood actors who graced the event. From Television industry too many attended the awards ceremony. Take a look at a few pictures.

      Surbhi Chandna

      Surbhi Chandna

      Surbhi Chandna, who was seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 5, attended the event. The actress looked beautiful in an cream-yellow floral design saree.

      Nia Sharma & Aditi Sharma

      Nia Sharma & Aditi Sharma

      Nia Sharma and Aditi Sharma too walked the red carpet in style. While Naagin actress looked stunning in a white laced saree, Crashh actress looked beautiful in a red attire.

      Nora Fatehi & Radhika Madan

      Nora Fatehi & Radhika Madan

      India's Best Dancer judge Nora Fatehi and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Radhika Madan looked gorgeous in a green and grey coloured sarees, respectively.

      Dheeraj Dhoopar & Jay Bhanushali

      Dheeraj Dhoopar & Jay Bhanushali

      Jay Bhanushali, who hosted the show looked dapper in a blue-coloured suit, while Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar looked handsome in a black-white suit.

      Story first published: Saturday, February 20, 2021, 22:43 [IST]
      X