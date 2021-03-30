Dance Deewane 3: 18 Crew Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Recently, many cast and crew members of popular television shows tested positive for COVID-19. As per the latest report, Dance Deewane 3 joins the list! According to ETimes report, it was an absolute chaos on the sets of the dance reality show over the weekend in Mumbai's Filmistan Studio (Goregaon), as about 18 crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the report, the producer of the show Arvind Rao immediately arranged for a new set for the people who could replace the members hit by the virus.

A source was quoted as saying, "The number 18 is very high. Immense fear must have gripped everyone associated with the show Dance Deewane 3, including Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande who judge the show. Ditto for Raghav Juyal, who hosts it."

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) General Secretary Ashok Dubey confirmed the same and revealed that the next shoot is on April 5, and a pre-test will be conducted and only those who test negative will be allowed to shoot.

He said, "Whatever has happened is very unfortunate. We pray that each person who has been infected gets fine. This show always does a pre-test with the cast and crew and hence they had some time to rush in a new crew. Their next shoot is on April 5 and a pre-test will again be done. Only those who are COVID negative are allowed and hereafter too the same procedure will be adopted."

For the uninitiated, recently, Molkki actors Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan had tested positive for COVID-19. Others who were hit by the second wave of Coronavirus are- Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Prem Bandhan's Manit Joura and Ariah Agarwal, and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali actors and crew members.

