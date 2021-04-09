Dance Deewane 3: Dharmendra Reveals Having Crush On Waheeda Rehman After Watching 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand'

The upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3 will see yesteryear superstars Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha as special guests. The channel which airs the show has shared a promo of the episode on social media. In the video, the ever-charming Dharmendra reveals that he was completely smitten by Waheeda Rahman after watching the 1960 movie, Chaudhvin Ka Chand.

After a contestant’s performance on the actor's popular song 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas,' Dharmendra spoke about his experience working on the song. He also shared that romance comes naturally to him and said, “Mujhe acting nahi karni pari isme, main acting karta hi nahi tha. Romance karta hu (I did not have to act in the song, I never acted, I would always romance).”

Shatrughan Sinha, who was sitting beside him, praises Dharmendra and calls him the original He-man of hindi cinema. This is followed by host Raghav Juyal informing the guests that when Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen had visited the show last weekend, they had a different story to tell about Dharmendra. They play a clip where Waheeda Rehman said that Dharmendra only pretends to be naive but would flirt a lot back in the day.

Replying to the comment, Dharmendra says, “Aise aarop toh roz lagenge (I will be accused of such things everyday)”. The veteran actor then went on to reveal that when Waheeda’s Chaudhvin Ka Chand released, he was totally smitten by the actress’ beauty like others. “Saara zamana fida tha unpe, hum bhi the (The whole world was smitten by her, and so was I),” he shared. Take a look!

Dharmendra then revealed that he saw Waheeda pick on his name as her crush on one of TV shows. Making a sad face, he jokingly added, "Toh main sochta hoon jab hum fida the tab kya hua tha" (I always think when I was mad about her, then why she never mentioned). His statement left everyone present on the set in splits.

