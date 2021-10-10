Dance Deewane 3 Grand Finale: Piyush Gurbhele And Rupesh Soni Win Madhuri Dixit’s Show; Fans Congratulate!

The highly awaited grand finale of Dance Deewane 3 aired on Colors TV today (October 9). The gala culmination of the dance reality show was graced by Mithun Chakraborty as special guests. Salman Khan too made a virtual appearance on the show. The third season of Dance Deewane was hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa and had Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande as the judges.

The grand finale was packed with some stellar performances from the finalists and the judges of the show. Mithun Chakraborty and Madhuri Dixit relived their old days and dance on their film Prem Pratigya's song. Madhuri announced the winner of Dance Deewane 3 as Piyush Gurbhele-Rupesh Soni. The winners took home the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh along with a Maruti Suzuki car.

Apart from the winning duo, the other finalists of the show were Sohail Khan-Vishal Sonkar, Gunjan Sinha-Sagar Bora, Aman Kumar Raj-Yogesh Sharma, Somansh Dangwal-Akash Thapa and Soochana Chorrge-Vaishnavi Patil.

Piyush Gurbhele, the young boy from Nagpur, was loved by the judges ever since he entered the show. On winning the show, Piyush confessed that he was feeling excited, happy and thrilled. He shared, “It still feels like a dream and I cannot thank enough the judges Madhuri Ma’am, Tushar sir, Dharmesh Sir and everyone who guided Rupesh and me in our journey. I would also like to thank the audience who supported us and put so much faith in our art.”

As soon as Piyush was announced as the winner of Dance Deewane 3, fans took to the social media platforms to congratulate him and Rupesh Soni. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

