Dance Deewane 3 Grand Finale Promo: Madhuri Dixit To Set The Stage On Fire With Her Sizzling Performance

The highly awaited grand finale of Dance Deewane 3 is all set to air this weekend on Colors TV. The makers have now shared a sneak peek of judge Madhuri Dixit’s stunning performance on her blockbuster songs on the finale stage. The actress looks resplendent in a lilac lehenga as she stuns everyone with her fabulous dance moves along with the finalists of the dance reality show.



The aforementioned promo of the episode was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV with the following caption: “Jab @madhuridixitnene ki adaaon ka chalega jaadu, toh Grand Finale ki shaam hogi ek dum first class! Dekhiye #DanceDeewane3 ka Grand finale, iss weekend raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par.” Check out the post below:

In the video, we get to see the Aaja Nachle star dancing on her blockbuster song from the 90s titled Kuk Kuk Kuk and First Class from Kalank film. As soon as the post was shared on social media, fans and followers rushed to express their excitement over Madhuri’s performance and the upcoming finale episode in the comments section.

Dance Deewane 3’s finale will be a grand celebration of all the contestants of the show. Along with the finalists, Madhuri's dance performance will be a special attraction of the dance reality show’s gala culmination. Dixit will also make all her special guests on the episode groove with her whilst playback singer Jubin Noutiyal will dedicate a special song from Shershaah for her at the finale.