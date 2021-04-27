Dance Deewane 3: Here's The Reason Why Madhuri Dixit Will Not Be Shooting For 4 Episodes

Colors' popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 judged by Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit and choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia, has been in the news since its inception. A few days ago, host Raghav Juyal tested positive for COVID-19 and had revealed that he is under home isolation. Dharmesh too had tested positive for the virus and had quarantined himself. Apart from Dharmesh and Raghav, a few crew members too were infected with the virus, which worried the makers. However, they managed to continue the show.

Now that Maharashtra government has announced lockdown for 15 days, many shows have shifted their shooting locations. It is being said that the makers will be shooting in Bangalore. As per TOI report, Madhuri Dixit will not be able to able to travel to Bangalore immedietely, so she will not be able to shoot for the next four episodes. Sonu Sood and Nora Fatehi will be the guest judges for those two weeks.

A source close to the unit said, "She is not being replaced but is only not available for the next four episodes."

Recently, Madhuri had posted on social media about her second dose of vaccine and had shared a post on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Sony TV's singing reality show Indian Idol 12 team has moved to Daman. Host Aditya Narayan will be back after recovering from COVID-19, and Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir will be seen as special guests in the show.

Further, revealing about another reality show, the TOI report stated, "Though the content that was played on the weekend on Super Dancer had a lot of repeats shot, the unit still has no plans to shift the shoot out of Mumbai."

Several shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Choti Sarrdaarni, Anupamaa and others have shifted their shooting locations out of Maharashtra. These shows are currently being shot in bio-bubble.