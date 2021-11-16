Dance Deewane 3 Host Raghav Juyal Issues Clarification After His 'Racist' Monologue Irks Assam CM

A video, in which Dance Deewane 3 host Raghav Juyal was seen talking in gibberish Chinese to a contestant from the North East, has gone viral on social media. The host was trolled for the same as many people misunderstood it as a comic mimic and called Raghav racist for his behaviour.

The monologue was also criticised by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media. Assam Chief Minister took to social media to express disappointment over the same and said that 'racism has no place in our country' and 'we should all condemn it unequivocally'.

It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condem it unequivocally. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2021

While there has been no official statement from the channel yet, Raghav took to his Instagram account to clarify about the same. He called it a 'misunderstanding' and mentioned the story behind the clip that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, he said, "When the children come on the show, we ask them what their hobbies are. Gunjan said 'I can talk in Chinese, I have this talent'. And we used to laugh at the things children say. When we asked her to speak Chinese, she started talking in gibberish. From there onwards, we would ask her to speak in 'Chinese' on every episode or ask her to speak in the language of another planet!"

He added that if any watches the whole show, they won't call him racist and added, "I have my family in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. I have friends in Nagaland with whom I've grown up in boarding school. I'm someone who tries to show things politically correct and who takes a stand on injustice and racism. Instead, I often get trolled whenever I take a stand for a religion, caste, culture or creed."

At the end of the video, he apologised to those whose sentiments were hurt and said that it was neither his nor channel's motives that something like this happens. He asked people to watch the whole show before making a clip viral and judging.