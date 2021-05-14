Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Gets Emotional As She Talks About Saroj Khan; Reveals She Had Scolded Her For Crying

Madhuri Dixit, who is one of the judges of Dance Deewane 3 was missing from the show for a few weeks. But the diva is back on the sets! The makers of the dance reality show recently shared a video, in which two contestants performed to 'Tabah Ho Gaye' song from Kalank. After watching the song, the Dhak-Dhak girl got emotional remembering her mentor and choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away last year.

Bharti Singh, who is hosting the show along with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, asked Madhuri if Saroj mam ever scolded her. Madhuri replied with a nod and shared an incident, when her Guruji scolded her for crying.

Recalling the incident, Madhuri said, "Hann khaayi hai daant bhi khaayi hai. Ek baar mujhe daant diya kyuki main ro padi- Mere director ne mujhe daant diya tha.. toh mere aankh mein aansun aagaye...woh daantti, 'Ro kyu rahi ho? Rone ka nahi kabhi life mein'. She used to give me that strength on the sets. Bohut bohut bohut unko yaad karti hun. (Yes, I've been scolded by her. Once I was scolded for crying after the director had scolded me. She had said, 'Why are you crying? Don't ever cry in life' I miss her a lot)."

Talking about the bond she shared with her Guruji, she said, "Humara relation kuch alag hi tha... kyunki mein unko mera guru maanti thi aur itna kuch seekha hai mene unse chahe woh expression ho, movements ho, nazakat ho...camera ke saamne kaise presentable lagna hai, dance karna hai. (Our relationship was different...I considered her as my guru and I have learnt a lot from her...be it expression, movements, grace, how to look presentable or dance in front of the camera)."

Madhuri was all praise for Saroj Khan and called Saroj's journey 'amazing' and added that she was an example for 'naari shakti' (women power). Because when she started, the industry was male-dominated and she succeeded in making place for herself that she took the place of 'masterji', which is really praise-worthy.

She also revealed that 'Tabah Ho Gaye' was their last song together, and recalled how the late choreographer praised her.