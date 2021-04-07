Dance Deewane 3 Producer Arvind, Judge Dharmesh Test COVID-19 Positive; Shakti & Punit To Replace Dharmesh

Recently, 18 crew members of Colors' popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 tested positive for COVID-19. As per TOI report, show's judge Dharmesh Yelande, who had visited Goa to renovate his house, tested positive for the virus. The show's producer Arvind Rao has also tested positive for COVID-19, whereas Madhuri Dixit, who visited Maldives, tested negative. Raghav Juyal, who hosts the show, tested negative. Apparently, choreographers Punit J Pathak and Shakti Mohan will be replacing Dharmesh.

Regarding the same, the show's producer, Arvind Rao said, "Dharmesh tested negative last week, when he went to Goa to renovate his home. He was supposed to join us for the shoot on April 5. But, before we start shooting, everyone has to undergo a COVID-19 test. Dharmesh underwent another test in Goa and he had developed symptoms, too. He tested positive, so we decided to bring in Shakti Mohan and Punit J Pathak for the upcoming episodes. They shot the show with Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kalia."

About his health, the producer said, "I am recovering and after three days I will have to undergo tests. If they are negative, I can again get back to work on the sets. All the other crew members who had tested positive last week are also undergoing treatment and they should also recover in a week. We are all working hard and we have followed all safety protocols. We don't let any member come to the set without a COVID-19 test. We are functioning with less manpower as per new guidelines." Arvind hopes that Dharmesh recovers soon and will be back on the show.

The producer also revealed that they are taking all the precautions and not letting anybody inside if he or she does not have a COVID-negative report done 48 hours ago. He added that this disease continues to defy and upset all calculations and care.

Also Read: Stand-Up Comedian Kunal Kamra & His Family Test Positive For COVID-19; Former Asks People To Be Super Careful

Also Read: TV Shows' Shooting Won't Happen During Weekend Lockdown Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases