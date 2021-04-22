Dance Deewane 3's Raghav Juyal & Mahabharat Actor Rohit Bhardwaj Test Positive For COVID-19

COVID-19 cases are on surge, especially in Maharashtra. Several actors have tested positive for the virus and the latest actors who were infected were Dance Deewane 3's Raghav Juyal and Mahabharat actor Rohit Bhardwaj.

Raghav took to his social media accounts to inform his fans and well-wishers about the same and asked people who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

The actor, who is currently hosting Dance Deewane 3, wrote, "After experiencing fever and cough , I have just tested positive for COVID, All those who've been in contact with me recently, please take care and follow all protocols, stay safe guys." Asha Negi, Mohan Shakti, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mohena Kumari, Ankitta Sharma and other celebrities wished him a speedy recovery.

It has to be recalled that there were reports that 18 crew members of the dance reality show were tested positive in March end. Later, the producer of the show Arvind Rao and judge Dharmesh Yelande tested positive for the virus. However, at that time, he and judge Madhuri Dixit had tested negative. But looks like the virus didn't spare Raghav!

On the other hand, Rohit Bhardwaj, who is also infected with the virus, took to his Instagram story and shared a note that read as, "Hey guys, I have been tested covid positive. So whoever came in contact with me please take precautions and get yourself tested. The health and well-being of India is always a priority, these are truly tough times for everyone. But the global resilience in the face of this COVID-19 pandemic is truly encouraging to witness. I request every one to take proper precautions, stay home and eat healthy!"

We wish the actors, a speedy recovery.