Dance Deewane 3: Shagufta Gets Teary-Eyed Talking About Struggles; Madhuri Gives Rs 5 Lakh On Behalf Of Team

Shagufta Ali, who has been a part of entertainment industry for a long time, has been facing financial trouble due to her ill health and no work. She had even revealed that she had to sell off her multiple assets due to the same and hoped that people would reach out to her to provide support. Many celebrities from the industry have come forward to help her and now Dance Deewane 3 team have extended their support.

Shagufta visited the set of the show and spoke about her journey over the last 36 years. As she spoke about her struggles, she got teary-eyed. It is then Madhuri Dixit, one if the judges of the show, gave her Rs 5 lakh cheque on behalf of Dance Deewane 3 team.

Colors TV shared a new promo of the upcoming episodes where in, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Shetty appeared as the show's guests. As Shagufta spoke about her struggles, Bharti Singh, who is hosting the show, got teary-eyed too and hugged her.

Shagufta Ali Reveals Dilip Kumar Had Helped Her Father With Expensive Surgery & Her With Work

Shagufta Ali Receives Financial Aid From Director Rohit Shetty, Actress Expresses Gratitude

Shagufta said in Hindi, "The last 32 years among the 36 years have been wonderful. I struggled a lot, worked a great deal too, supported my family and myself. But four years ago, several auditions took place, a lot of things happened but nothing was working out. During that time, the problem with my leg increased because of diabetes, which also affected my eyes. I don't know why but I couldn't tolerate the pain of these four years. The industry is my home, I have given 36 years to it."

While Bharti consoled her, Madhuri came on stage, gave her the cheque and said, "You had written that you have nothing to even sell right now. You have reached such a stage today, so from the Dance Deewane team, we would like to do something for you. From them, I would like to give you a cheque of ₹5 lakh." Teary-eyed Shagufta replied, "Thank you so much. I have no words."

Meanwhile Shagufta told Spotboye that she was contacted by creatives of Dance Deewane and was asked to appear as a guest on the show, as many guests are invited and Anil Kapoor was one of them. She said that she had no idea that they had planned something like that for her (about financial help). The actress added that she was in surprise when Madhuri walked towards her, hugged her and gave her the gift from their (Dance Deewane 3 team) side.

She concluded by saying, "Madhuri said to have faith in God and things will get alright soon. Also, we will work together. Anil (Kapoor) ji ne bhi kaha Abtak to kaam nahi kiya tha saath mein lekin ab karenge."