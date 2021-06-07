Dance India Dance 4 Runner-Up Biki Das Is Now Working As Food Delivery Guy, Gets Injured In Road Accident

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown situation has taken a big toll on the entertainment industry. It has resulted in unemployment and financial difficulties for many actors, crew members and daily wage workers such as lights, makeup, production, and unit boys. Many of them are running out of work and being forced to take up jobs much lower than their abilities.

One such compelled individual happens to be Dance India Dance season 4’s second runner up Biki Das. The dancer who became popular in 2014 by featuring on the dance reality show has now taken a job as a food delivery guy in Kolkata. He has also reportedly met with an accident on June 4, 2021.

According to ETimes, Biki was riding his two-wheeler on Friday night whilst commuting from Jodhpur Park to Ranikuthi, when the mishap took place. Das’ wife has filed an FIR on June 5 at the Lake police station in Kolkata and the officials are said to be investigating the matter.

The dancer who was rushed to the hospital in an injured state is now out of danger. According to the hospital sources, he has broken his ribs and has also endured some other injuries. The doctors have advised him to take complete rest.

For the unversed, after ending up as the second runner up of Dance India Dance in 2014, Biki later performed at various stage shows and also mentored other dancers. However, due to the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown situation in the country, he took up a job as a food delivery guy just this week to make ends meets.

Biki’s season of DID was judged by master judges Mudassar Khan, Shruti Merchant, Feroz Khan, and Karan Dhar along with senior actor Mithun Chakraborty as its grandmaster. Biki, who was in Feroz Khan’s team named Feroz Ki Fauj, had managed to floor the judges with his performances on the show.