Danish Sait Gets Hitched To Anya Rangaswami, Sister Kubbra Sait Extends Warm Wishes

Television host-actor-comedian Danish Sait has tied the knot with his fiancee Anya Rangaswami. Danish married Anya who is a graphic designer by profession in a private and low-key ceremony, given the COVID-19 pandemic scenario. His sister and actor Kubbra Sait extended warm wishes to the couple in the most beautiful manner.

Kubbra shared Danish and Anya's wedding pictures on her social media handle. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen in a warm embrace. While Danish looks handsome in a maroon sherwani, Anya looks beautiful in a traditional golden and white saree. In another picture, they can be seen registering their marriage.

While Danish can be seen sporting a grey kurta, Anya can be seen donning a dark green and pink salwar-kameez in the picture. The Sacred Games actress had a lovely caption for the same. She wrote, "The babies are married...Wish you both the best forever to come." Take a look at the same.

Actor Amol Parashar and singer Akriti Kakkar poured in some love to the post. Danish Sait also shared the same pictures on his social media. He captioned it stating, "Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love."

Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Saqib Saleem, Aahana Kumra, Sunita Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Pallavi Subash and others congratulated him under the post. Talking about Danish Sait, he is known for hosting many TV shows and has also been part of some Kannada movies. Apart from that, his funny videos on his social media handle often leave his fans in splits.

On the work front, Danish Sait has starred in the web series Afsos last year. He is also known for hosting the sports TV programmes like RCB Insider Series during IPL along with Pro Kabaddi League Season 2 and the Cricket World Cup. He was also seen in the critically-acclaimed Kannada comedy flick French Biryani that was released on Amazon Prime Video. The movie was helmed by Pannaga Bharana and also starred Sal Yusuf in the lead role.