Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali’s Sonarika Bhadoria Demands Her Pending Dues; Actress To Take Legal Action

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali’s cast members are facing a lot of problems as the producers haven't cleared their pending dues. Launched in October 2018 on Colors TV, the show had wrapped up in just three months owing to low TRPs. However, actors Sonarika Bhadoria, Shahbaz Khan, Gurdip Punjj, Tassnim Sheikh and Anand Goradia have now demanded that they must be paid their pending dues, as they have worked on the show for almost six months.

Sonarika, who played Anarkali in the show, has revealed that the production house owes her 80 lakh rupees, but she has only been paid a mere Rs 7 to 8 lakh. The actress also shared that she has taken the legal route to get her dues.

Shahbaz, who was seen in the role of Akbar, told ETimes TV, “We had started shooting much before the show launched. It is our hard-earned money and we should get it. Every time we try reaching the producer, he does not respond. We are all going through tough times, some of us sitting at home without work during the pandemic. Personally, I feel that this exploitation has to stop.”

Anupam Shyam's Brother Says If Aamir Khan Had Kept His Promise His Brother Would Have Been Alive

As per the report, Shahbaz, Tassnim and Gurdip have over Rs 10 lakh pending, while Anand’s pending dues add up to Rs 5-6 lakh. The actors have tried contacting the producer, Anirudh Pathak, but to no avail and now they have approached CINTAA (Cine and TV Artists’ Association) to look into the matter as the producer is not responding to them.

Zaan Khan Has No Money Left; Says He'll Be Forced To Take Drastic Step If Producers Don't Clear Dues

Meanwhile, producer Anirudh Pathak has spoken about the actors' pending dues and mentioned that since his show was abruptly pulled off air, he incurred huge losses. He said, “I haven’t refused to pay, but because of the losses I incurred, I had to shut my own production house. Now, I am trying to earn as a writer and pay everyone. It will take time.”