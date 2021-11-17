Debattama Saha-Karanvir In Yet Another Music Video; Actress Says It's Because Of Fans They're Working Together

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani was one of the most-loved shows on television. The show that starred Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma in the lead roles, went off-air in July. Although the show didn't do well in terms of ratings, it had impressed fans. Shaurya and Anokhi's jodi was loved by viewers, who even nicknamed them as ShaKhi and DebVir. Their love for the jodi got them together for a music video 'Jo Tera Howega'. The song was sung by Debattama herself and directed by Karanvir. It was a major hit.

Now the duo is coming up with yet another music video 'Aakhein Band Karke'. The duo even shared a few pictures from the video and revealed that the song will be out soon!

While fans can't keep calm about the music video, Debattama revealed when the song will be released. In an interview with India-Forums, Debattama revealed that the music video was shot long back but the release was delayed. The song will be released in December.

She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "It's a music video which will be releasing in December. The project was shot long back and the release got delayed. However, things have now sorted out and the song will soon hit the screens. It's a beautiful project and I'm sure the viewers will like it."

Debattama feels that it is their fans love that they are working together. She added, "The fans have been with us even after the show ended and I feel it's because of their love that we work together. They have given us immense love and I feel blessed to receive the warmth and love from them even after the show."

Well, we are sure that like their first song, the upcoming music video too will recieve a lot of love from fans!