Debattama Saha: Karanvir Sharma And I Kid Around A Lot On Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Set

Debattama Saha of Star Plus series Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is finding shooting in lockdown in distant Hyderabad a challenge.

"I am missing home, plus here you are cooped up. We both stay and shoot in the same place with all the mandatory protection. But then, this is a small price to repay the love our fans have showered on us."

When asked about a possible return to Mumbai, she says, “We want to get back, but I don’t have any info about the same right now. I am sure that the channel and the production house (DJ A Creative Unit) will do the needful when suitable.”

Point out that some people have questioned the concept of the show, i.e. a romance between a teacher and his female student. She says, “Agreed there might be social reservations, but I feel it is fine as long as both the partners love each other. I have known two such contented real-life couples. It also boils down to the girl's maturity level. From a creative point of view, we also have an excellent story to tell."

Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Regains 1st Spot; Indian Idol 12 Returns To Top 5

On a lighter note, we asked Debattama, who had earlier done Sony show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, whether she had a crush on any of her school or college teachers? “Well, no, but some of my buddies may have liked our sports, sir."

Changing gears to her character, she says, "Although Anokhi and I face similar issues yet our approach to life is so different (I am impulsive while she is very sorted), it took me a bit to get into her shoes, but now I am learning to be her."

Debatama is also having a great time on set with co-star Karanvir Sharma “We kid around for it essential to keep things light given that most of our scenes have a lot of emotions."

Debattama, who loves to dress up, says her wardrobe is full of clothes ranging from the sexy to the elegant to Indian and casual. “My friends get surprised seeing my sartorial collection; yes, I am a shopaholic."

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Sai Ketan Rao On Co-Star Shivangi Khedkar: She's A Good Friend

Social media active Debattama takes the nasty and unwelcome comment in her stride. "I guess fans become personal only because they love us. I recently tweeted something (I don’t go much on this well-known microblogging site) which made my Instagram followers jealous."

In closing, Debattama, who would not mind doing bold photoshoots, would refrain from posing in a bikini for now, “As I have to respect my character's thought process."