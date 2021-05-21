Deepika Singh On Being Trolled For Posing With Uprooted Trees Amidst Cyclone: I Don't Regret

Recently, Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh was trolled for dancing and posing with uprooted trees amidst cyclone Tauktae. The actress has now reacted to the trolls and revealed that she doesn't regret anything and as an actor, she only wants to spread positivity. She revealed that the uprooted tree was planted by them and they kept it aside.

The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I haven't seen any hate comments on my post. 99 percent of the comments I've received are positive. Rest one percent bad comments are on all the posts, even on my traditional dance posts, I receive negative comments. That tree fell on my car and five years ago, I had planted that tree in front of my house. I haven't seen any hate comments on my post. 99 percent of the comments I've received are positive. Rest one percent bad comments are on all the posts, even on my traditional dance posts, I receive negative comments. That tree fell on my car and five years ago, I had planted that tree in front of my house."

She further added, "The cyclone indeed was very scary and my heart goes out to all those affected and my only aim is to plant as many trees as I can. I will not stop spreading positivity, and this is for my well-being and happiness. I don't regret it but, I would definitely request the audience to not step out in the rain, this area is right outside my house. Therefore, I stepped out for 5 minutes."

Due to the storm, the actress said that the shed of her house was shaking and they were worried about it the whole time. She added that she too has suffered losses due to cyclone Tauktae, as she lives on the ground floor, parts of her house were puddled with rain, but she didn't post the videos on social media as she felt that there's enough negativity and disturbance in people's lives. Deepika further added that they were just praying to stay safe as she has small kids at home.

When asked about the trolls spreading negativity on social media, Deepika said that the time is bad and we can't become bad. The actress further said that there is no single actor who is spared from trolls and negativity touches everyone's life and added, "We have to face it with courage and transform ourselves."