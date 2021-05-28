Devoleena Bhattacharjee On Her Back Injury: I Was Helpless; Had Lost All Hope To Live A Normal Life Again

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who became a household name with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, surprised viewers by participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress was playing well in the house as well. Unfortunately, she suffered a back injury during a task and had to exit the show. Her fans were obviously disappointed. Recently, she shared a post on her Instagram account, in which she revealed that she had lost all hope to live a normal life again.

Sharing a picture from her Bigg Boss 13 journey, she opened up about the pain that she suffered then. She also said that whenever she feels low, she sees this picture and tells herself that nothing is impossible and added that she everyone will overcome any pain.

Devoleena wrote, "The pain behind this smile was only known to me,housemates,doctors & God & surely to those as well who suffered & suffering the pain. Dont worry you all will be fine... Whenever i feel low i see this picture & it reminds me that Nothing is impossible. Yes, You all can do it. We all can overcome any pain, any disappointment , any negative situation in life. I was helpless.I was in so much of pain that i lost all hope to live a normal life again..."

She further asked people to be grateful for everything and eventually they will experience the magic.

She concluded by writing, "But see here i am..Walking, Running, Gyming, Dancing...What not?? Thank you each & everyone for the prayers & blessings..Be grateful for everything & eventually you will experience the Magic..😊."