Devoleena Bhattacharjee On Her Bigg Boss 14 Journey: I Never Picked Up Fights By Myself

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee who entered the show Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy for Eijaz Khan, was recently evicted from the show. She grabbed a lot of buzz for her violent behaviour in one of the episodes wherein she also resorted to destroying the properties of the house. The actor has now opened up about her journey on the show.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee spoke on her aggressive behaviour on the show wherein she said that it was a result of contestants Arshi Khan and Nikki Tamboli constantly poking her. She also said that she never picked up fights by herself and her actions were always result of other housemates targeting her. Speaking to ETimes on the same, she said, "There were contestants like Arshi Khan who were poking me day and night, and after a point of time, I couldn't control myself. Nikki Tamboli made a plan that she will pick on me. I am not like that, but why will I take nonsense from anyone? It wasn't my strategy to stay longer because you never know what one does in anger and what will Bigg Boss say about it. But I never picked up fights by myself they used to start it first and if you are poking me then you will get it back the same way. I never thought about what people outside would think. I'm not really hot-headed, I'm quite patient in real life. And if I would have cared about what will people say then I would have been sitting at home."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also went on to say that she gave a nod to the show because she wanted to experience the Bigg Boss environment again. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor had to quit the show last season owing to her backache. On this, she said, "I wanted to enjoy the BB Mahaul again. As a proxy when I got a call I thought it will be for a week or maximum of two weeks, thus I said yes. There were a curiosity and craving of being there in the house. Last year, due to severe backache, I had to consider everything I did, but this year, I had an amazing time in the house. And honestly, I didn't think that I would stay there for a month."

Talking about her stint inside the show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had lost her calm over a statement made by Arshi Khan. She had gone on to break some properties of the house for which she was nominated for the entire season as a punishment. The actor's elimination from the show has also put an end to Eijaz Khan's stint on the show.