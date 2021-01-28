Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reveals Being In A Relationship Outside The Bigg Boss House

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw some high octane dram amidst the contestants. However, it also saw an interesting revelation by the contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee who has entered the show as a proxy for Eijaz Khan. The episode saw Devoleena confess to Rakhi Sawant that she has a boyfriend outside the house.

It all started after Devoleena Bhattacharjee could be seen praising Rahul Vaidya's singing skills on the episode. After this, Rakhi Sawant could be seen playing cupid for Devoleena and goes on to questions her about her closeness to Rahul. To this, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor reveals that she is already in a relationship with someone outside the house and it is also not a hidden fact that Rahul is in a relationship with Disha Parmar.

However, Rakhi Sawant still continues to pull Devoleena Bhattacharjee's leg which makes way for an amusing sight. The latest episode of the show had also seen Rakhi cutting off Abhinav Shukla's undergarments after the latter ignored her. This has not gone down well with some fans of the show.

