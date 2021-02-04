Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Mother On Her Daughter’s Violent Behaviour: Arshi And Rubina Instigated Her

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 will witness some high octane drama. TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee who has entered as Eijaz Khan's proxy on the show will be seen having a massive breakdown, so much so that the actor will also resort to throwing and breaking the things of the Bigg Boss house. Devoleena's mother recently broke her silence on her daughter's violent behaviour in the latest episode of the show.

Speaking to SpotBoye about the same, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mother, Anima Bhattacharjee revealed, that she is extremely disturbed to see her daughter in this state and that Devoleena is not this aggressive in real. She added that contestants Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik must have instigated her to act in such an extreme manner. However, she said that breaking the things of the house is not right on her daughter's part.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor's mother further revealed that she is feeling like going inside the house to calm down her daughter and that her daughter would have never reacted like this if she had not been very upset. She further said that she knows that Bigg Boss will take some strict action against Devoleena for damaging the house property. The actor's mother lastly said that she hopes Bigg Boss also considers what led Devoleena to act in such a way and that she hopes that her daughter does not harm herself or anybody else inside the house.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik Is Insecure About Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Popularity' Says This Celeb

By the looks of the promo, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will get extremely disturbed with some behaviour of Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik. She will be seen throwing things at Arshi, accusing the latter of humiliating her family. Devoleena will also be seen telling Bigg Boss to call her inside the confession room. Apart from that, Rubina will also go on to throw a bucket full of water on Rakhi Sawant after the latter will insult her husband, Abhinav Shukla. It seems that Devoleena and Rakhi will be locking horns with Rubina and Arshi after the same incident. It will be interesting to witness what new twist one will witness on the show after this dramatic spectacle.

Also Read:Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma Is Upset With This Trend On Bigg Boss 14