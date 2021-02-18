Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Says She Had The Best Time In The House With Rakhi Sawant

Bigg Boss 14 may soon be ending but the show had seen one of its most popular contestants in actor Eijaz Khan. Many fans felt that the contestant would give a tough fight to the other housemates and may also emerge as the winner but unfortunately, he had to exit the show due to his prior commitments. Devoleena Bhattacharjee was sent inside the house as his proxy but despite giving her best, she too was eliminated from the show recently.

Now, Devoleena has revealed about her stint on the show and how she shared the closest bond with Rakhi Sawant.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee revealed that she had the best time in the Bigg Boss 14 with Rakhi Sawant. Showering heaps of praises on the 'Pardesiya' star, Devoleena also said how people are often quick to judge her. Talking about the same with ETimes, Devoleena revealed, "People judge Rakhi Sawant a lot, that too without knowing her. Once a person gets to know her then they will understand what a wonderful human being she is. I won't deny that she says a lot of things in rage, but she doesn't have any bad intentions behind it. Moreover, jo wo bolti hain zaruri nahi hai that she means it that way. Sitting with her and talking about her life and experiences she has gained over the years is so inspiring. It is commendable."

Furthermore, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that Eijaz Khan would have given a tough competition to the other housemates if he would have returned to the show. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor also added that she is currently voting for contestants Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Vaidya to emerge as the winner. On this, she said, "The competition is very tough and Eijaz too would have given a tough competition to all if he had joined after a week or two. But I don't know what went wrong. I see Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, and Rakhi Sawant as the strongest contenders. But I vote for Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant. I hope the best person wins."

Talking about Devoleena Bhattacharjee's stint in the house, she grabbed a lot of buzz for her spat with Arshi Khan. The actor was seen losing her cool over a statement of Arshi in one of the episodes. Apart from Arshi, Devoleena also had her own share of arguments with Nikki Tamboli.