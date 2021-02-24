Devoleena Bhattacharjee Talks About Her Boyfriend; Plans To Get Married In 2022

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as Eijaz Khan's proxy. During her stay in the house, she surprised her fans and even her mother, by talking about her boyfriend. She had told Rakhi Sawant, who teased her linking her to Rahul Vaidya, that she is already in a relationship with someone. Now, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actress has spilled the beans on her boyfriend and revealed about her wedding plan.

While talking to BollywoodLife, Devoleena revealed that the guy with whom she is in a relationship with is not from the industry. She also added that she plans to get married in 2022 and not 2021!

Devoleena said, "I don't know who spread the word that I said 2021. Yes, marriage has been on our minds since some time. We may marry in 2022. I feel marriage is a thing of destiny. The nuptials will happen only when God decides."

About her special someone, she said, "He is not from the entertainment industry. He is a very simple person whose priorities in life are very sorted. I am also a very simple girl who leads a normal life."

She also spoke about the struggles that she and her mother faced during her childhood, when she lost her father. She said that her mother battled her illness to raise three kids and made sure that all of them got a decent school and college education. The actress revealed that they lost one of their siblings and added that life for a widowed woman in a small city of Assam was not easy. She further added that despite illness, her mother worked till retirement age.

Although she has anger issues, Devoleena said that her life has taught her patience and resilience.

