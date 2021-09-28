Devoleena Bhattacharjee Wishes Shehnaaz Gill Fulfills All Dreams That Sidharth Shukla Saw For Her

Several celebrities have expressed shock over Sidharth Shukla's demise. Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was co-contestant of Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13, shared with TOI that she has lost many loved ones in the last one year and Sidharth's demise shook her from inside. She also spoke about Sidharth's mother and Shehnaaz Gill and wished that the actress fulfills all dreams that Sid saw for her.

Devoleena revealed that she lost her friend Divya Bhatnagar, then a sister- she was not blood relative but she was her sister. The actress also revealed that she spoke to Pista Dhakad (who was close to her) who worked for Bigg Boss hours before her demise. Later it was Sushant Singh Rajput and recently Sidharth's demise, which broke her from inside. She added that she lost confidence after hearing all these and her mind stopped working. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress said that all these made her realize that life is uncertain.



The actress further revealed how Sidharth's prayer meet by Brahmakumaris made her look at life differently. She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "When Sidharth Shukla's incident happened I was totally disturbed and shaken from inside. But when I heard the Brahmakumaris at the prayer meet organised for him and their words about Sidharth, it moved me. They said that soul is always there and it's only the body that leaves us. And if you release it happily when he is born somewhere else, he will comeback happily. That's the reason I pray for Sidharth's soul. Main chahati hoon woh acche se wapas aaye. My deepest condolences to aunty."

Talking about Sidharth's mother and Shehnaaz, Devoleena said, "Rita aunty is such a strong lady. All my love to Shehnaaz. I am sure and I know it is not easy to come out of such a tragic incident and she will take some time to be normal. I just wish that she fulfills all those dreams that Sidharth saw for her. I really wish her luck and lots of love."

Talking further about Shehnaaz, Devoleena said that when she went to meet Sana on the first day, she spoke to her, but she added that it is not the right time to speak to her. She further added that it was a very difficult situation for Shehnaaz and how much ever someone talks to her nobody can take away her pain.