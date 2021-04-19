Devoleena Bhattacharjee Wants Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar To Have A Lockdown Wedding

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar recently released their romantic wedding song 'Madhanya' that created a frenzy amongst their fans. Along with the couple's fans, many of their industry friends also expressed their excitement about the song. One of them was Rahul's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee who had the cutest reaction to one of the posters of the song. Not only that, but the actor now also wishes the couple to have a lockdown wedding soon.

Talking about the same, after Disha went on to share one of the beautiful posters of 'Madhanya' on her social media handle, Devoleena was quick to react to the same stating that she is now waiting for the wedding bells to ring for the couple in reality. However, the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actor replied to Devoleena by saying that for now, she should content herself with their reel-life wedding bells on the music video. To this, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor had an epic reaction.

Devoleena quoted Disha's tweet and wrote 'Lockdown Wedding' along with a love-struck and a laughing emoji. Rahul and Disha's fans also replied to Devoleena's tweet stating that even they wish to see the couple married in real life soon. Take a look at the Bigg Boss 13 contestant's tweet.

Meanwhile, talking about the song 'Madhanya' shows Rahul and Disha as a couple who are getting married and are about to start a joyful new phase of their lives. The music video also traces the heartfelt journey of a new bride who is all set to bid a teary farewell to her parents and enter her husband's home. Rahul and Disha's chemistry is nothing less than a visual delight in the song.

The track has been crooned by Rahul Vaidya himself along with singer Asees Kaur. The music video has been bankrolled by Anshul Garg and has been helmed by Rajan Bir. While the lyrics of the same has been penned by Kumaar, the song has been composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. The track marks the second music video of the couple after 'Yaad Teri.'