Dharmendra And Anita Raaj Grace Indian Idol 12; Former Gets Emotional As He Remembers Dilip Kumar

The upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12 will see yesteryear superstar Dharmendra and actress Anita Raaj as special guests. The singing reality show’s new episode will be a blast to see as the two iconic stars will grace the stage with their everlasting chemistry. Having worked in several films together back in the day, the duo will be seen sharing some exceptional tales from their time in the industry whilst blessing and guiding the top 6 contestants.

Moreover, Dharmendra will also get emotional as the contestants dedicated performances to Dilip Kumar, who passed away earlier this month. In the latest promo video released by the channel, we see the actor mention how it was Dilip Kumar who inspired him to become an actor.

Dharmendra said, “I am yet to overcome the loss of Dilip Kumar. He was very dear to me. The first film I saw in my life was a Dilip Kumar film. When I watched him, I also wanted to get similar love when I entered the industry, and I did. I got immense love in the film industry).”

He went on to add, “Dilip Kumar was a great artist and an even greater human being. I would say I used his light to realise my own wishes and dreams. Now, I can just pay my tribute. May God grant him heaven, and may Saira Banu get the courage and strength to brave it all.” Check out the promo below: