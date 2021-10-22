Dhinchak Pooja’s New Song ‘Dilon Ka Shooter 2.0’ Out! Twitterati Troll Viral Song; See Tweets

Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja is back! The self-proclaimed singer recently released the new version of her song 'Dilon Ka Shooter' titled as, 'Dilon Ka Shooter 2.0'. The song was released on October 15, 2021, however, it has now become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

In the song, Dhinchak Pooja can be seen riding a scooter without a helmet along with other bike riders. The lyrics of 'Dilon Ka Shooter 2.0' song are cringy and annoying to hear. Especially, the tone of the song is indeed leaving netizens miffed as they have started trolling the song on Twitter. Have a look at the tweets-

@midhatkidwai "Only Dhinchak pooja can unite everyone in India on one point." @khuskhusss "dhinchak pooja writes better lyrics than tony kakkar." @__Krishna__007 "Meei chiku pehle bahut ro rahi thi phir maine usko dhinchuk ka dilo ka scooter 2.0 sunana start kiya vo Nobita ki speed se so gayi #dhinchakpooja."

Apart from that, one user tagged Delhi Traffic Police in the tweet and complained that she is not wearing a helmet in the song. The user tweeted, "@dtptraffic as we can see in @DhinchakPooja new video dilon ka shooter she's riding and shooting video without helmet. Is this legal to ride scooter without helmet for commercial video shoot. If not then take this into consideration."

@dtptraffic as we can see in @DhinchakPooja new video dilon ka shooter she's riding and shooting video without helmet. Is this legal to ride scooter without helmet for commercial video shoot. If not then take this into consideration. — भारतबंशी (@shubh_hind) October 15, 2021

Notably, Delhi Traffic Police replied to the tweet and asked for details such as 'date, time and place'.

Kindly mention date, time and place. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 15, 2021

Talking about Dhinchak Pooja, the internet sensation has also released music videos like 'Swag Wali Topi', 'Afreen Bewafa Hai', 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj', 'Naach Ke Pagal' and so on. She had also participated in the Bigg Boss 11.