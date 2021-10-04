Did Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary Tie The Knot Again? Their Bengali Wedding Pictures Go Viral

The much in love and equally loved by the audiences couple, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, are known to make headlines when they come together. Be it painting the streets of Debina's hometown, Kolkata in red with their latest images or even spotted grocery shopping together or enjoying a coffee date with their adorable dog.

Now, when images have emerged of the 2 of them in a complete Bengali attire as bride and groom, we can't help but wonder what is going on! Have they renewed their vows in a secret ceremony? Is Gurmeet fulfilling Debina's lifelong dream of being a Bong Bride and Groom? One cannot help and wonder what is happening! However, nothing changes the fact that Debina and Gurmeet make the most stunning Bengali bride and groom!

Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Visit The Ram Mandir In Ayodhya To Donate And Seek Blessings

It has been said earlier that the power couple got married in a temple 10 years ago and ever since Debina has always yearned and wished for a traditional Bengali wedding. Going by the images that have surfaced on their social media handles as well as fan pages, one can surely see that another wedding has taken place!

Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Support The Largest COVID-19 Vaccine Drive

Fans have been asking for more details on this one, stay tuned to know the whole story!