Did You Know Pawandeep Rajan Has Acted In THIS Marathi Film? His Indian Idol 12 Audition Video Goes Viral

Pawandeep Rajan has won the Indian Idol 12 trophy, and his fans are enjoying his victory on social media. They have been pouring congratulatory messages to the Indian Idol 12 winner on social media. Pawandeep is known for his beautiful voice and unique performances. Moreover, he can also play several musical instruments.

After the announcement of the Indian Idol 12 winner, fans have been searching for more information about Pawandeep Rajan. And guess what, we have something interesting to tell you. Pawandeep has acted in a popular Marathi film, FU - Fun Unlimited (2017), directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. He played the role of lead actor Akash Thosar's friend in the film. Isn't it amazing to know that?

Apart from that, Pawandeep Rajan's Indian Idol 12 audition video is also going viral on social media. Let us tell you, the Uttarakhand-based singer had sung 'Shayad' from Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Love Aaj Kal. His soothing voice left judges Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya mesmerized. Moreover, the Indian Idol 12 winner also impressed them with his piano skills. We must say that Pawandeep is indeed a package of several talents.

Talking about his Indian Idol 12 victory, Pawandeep Rajan won the winning trophy along with a car and cheque of Rs 25 lakh. Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were declared as first and second runner-up, respectively. Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya were in the 4th, 5th and 6th positions respectively.

The Indian Idol 12 grand finale of the show was attended by several celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, The Great Khali, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Sukhwinder Singh, Sadhna Sargam, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Irfan, and many others. It was telecast for 12 hours from noon to midnight on August 15, 2021, on Independence Day!