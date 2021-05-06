Did You Know Sidharth Shukla Didn't Want To Do Bigg Boss? Actor Reveals If He Is Doing Nach Baliye

Sidharth Shukla, who became a household name with Balika Vadhu, won millions of heart by participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor was in the news right from the beginning of the show till he bagged the trophy and even now. His bond with his inmate Shehnaaz Gill was loved so much by fans that they nicknamed them as Sidnaaz. But did you know that the actor was not keen on participating in Bigg Boss!

In an interview with TOI, Sidharth said that he is glad that he did Bigg Boss. He also revealed how he convinced himself to do the controversial reality show.

The actor said, "I feel good about my decision because, like you said, I wasn't keen on it. I remember that one day I was just sitting by myself and thinking, 'What is it that scares you about entering the house?' I asked myself, 'Is there something that you are ashamed of? Is there a side to you that you don't want the world to see?' And my answers were 'No' to all these thoughts in my head. That's when I told myself if you are so comfortable with yourself, then what's the problem, just go out there, have a good time and come back. So, there I was."

Sidharth has done several reality shows apart from Bigg Boss. He had bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 trophy and had even participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6. Now, the show which is left and is most-talked about is Nach Baliye. When asked if he will be a part of the popular dance reality show, he said, "No. Isn't Nach Baliye only for couples?" When further asked if he is seeing someone, the actor said, "I think I just answered that."

As everyone is aware, the actor has been linked-up with his co-stars in most of the shows including Bigg Boss, where he is linked to Shehnaaz. When questioned about the same, he said, "When we play characters on TV shows, people get so connected to the characters that they feel this is their life even beyond the show. On reality shows, they see the camaraderie and that's why they think there's more to it."