Digangana Suryavanshi Attacked By A Peacock; Video Goes Viral

Popular actress Digangana Suryavanshi was recently attacked by a peacock in the city. On Sunday morning, she was spotted in Mumbai along with her mother. When she saw a peacock near a temple, the actress went close to it, however, the bird indeed attacked her. Well, the whole incident was captured by shutterbugs, and the video is now going viral on social media.

In the video, Digangana Suryavanshi can be seen wearing a light blue salwar kameez. The Veera actress tried to get close to the peacock but got scared when it came closer to her. Hilariously, it started flying and left Digangana shocked. The actress' encounter with the peacock was indeed an unpleasant one. However, she revealed that her mother thinks the peacock was trying to hug her.

Interestingly, the video is gaining everyone's attention on social media, and fans can't stop laughing at Digangana Suryavanshi's hilarious reaction. One user commented, "The peacock was like 'Kitthe chali hai morni banke?" "The way she is walking he thinks she is an opponent and here to fight," wrote another user.

Talking about Digangana Suryavanshi, she started her career as a child artist with the show Kya Haadsa Kya Haqeeqat. After featuring in several TV shows, she first shot to fame with her role of Veera in the show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera. Later, the actress also participated in Bigg Boss 9, and got evicted on day 57.

She made her Bollywood debut opposite Govinda with the film FryDay. Digangana Suryavanshi has also worked in Telugu and Tamil films. She will next be seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon (Hindi), Seetimaarr (Telugu) and Dark Path (Hindi).

