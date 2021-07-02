Dil Dosti Dance Fame Vrinda Dawda Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Bhavin Mehta; Shares Adorable Video

Vrinda Dawda, who rose to fame with Dil Dosti Dance as Tani, has been blessed with a baby boy. The actress welcomed her first child with her husband Bhavin Mehta on June 30. She shared the happy news with her fans and followers on her social media account.

Vrinda posted a special video and wrote, "Week 40 : June 30’ 2021 : Our Due Date the wait is finally over, we welcomed our lil one into the world and life made sense the moment we saw the baby. P.S : obviously we did not know the gender of the baby, so this was shot a while back in both BLUE and PINK concept to give the big announcement (sic)."

In the video, Vrinda and Bhavin are dressed in white as they reveal the gender of their baby. The actress is seen flaunting a baby bump whilst she bursts a big black balloon, which had blue confetti in it. Check out the post below:

Vrinda, who has been eagerly waiting to enter the motherhood phase, had her baby shower last month. The actress shared many videos and pictures from the function and was beaming with happiness. Earlier, on June 1, she had revealed that she is pregnant and

sharing a video about her family's reaction.

Dawda wrote, "Pregnancy Reveal Reaction. Announcing the pregnancy news is so exciting! I knew I couldn’t wait to see the reaction on @mikibhavin’s face, our parent’s and all of the family members when i let them know that we were going to have a baby (sic)." Take a look!