Dil Hi Toh Hai Fame Actress Gurpreet Bedi Gets Married To Kapil Arya; See Wedding Pictures

Dil Hi Toh Hai actress Gurpreet Bedi tied the knot with actor Kapil Arya on December 22, 2021. The couple had a destination wedding in Karjat, which was attended by their close friends from the industry. The two-day functions were filled with a lot of pre-wedding festivities such as sangeet and mehendi.

Gurpreet Bedi and Kapil Arya got married as per Hindu and Sikh customs. For the Sikh wedding, Gurpreet wore red-lehenga, while Kapil opted for a yellow kurta-pyjama paired with a maroon turban. Later, in the night, the couple wore pink traditional outfits for the Hindu wedding.

Interestingly, the couple also held a reception for their friends from the industry. Actors like Varun Badola, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Karanvir Bohra, Shama Sikander, Meet Brother, Paras Arora, Paras Kalnawat, Teejay Sidhu and others attended the reception party in style. It has to be noted that the function was hosted by Gurpreet's sister, Supreet Bedi.

The photos and videos of Gurpreet and Kapil's grand wedding ceremony are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their royal look. Talking about the newlyweds' careers, they are actively working in the industry. Kapil Arya has featured in TV shows like Shapath, Peshwa Bajirao, Doli Armaano Ki, Mere Angne Mein and many others. On the other hand, Gurpreet Bedi has acted in shows like Dil Hi Toh Hai, Laut Aao Trisha, Qubool Hai 2.0, Raktanchal and so on.