Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Actor Dilip Joshi, who is known for his role of Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. Amidst the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Dilip took the first step to get oneself protected from Coronavirus. For the unversed, the Government of India has now allowed people above 45 years old to take the vaccine.

Dilip Joshi shared a picture of himself on Instagram after taking the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. He wrote a quirky caption which read, "Asli mazza 'JAB' ke saath aata hai! My wife and I took our first dose of the Covid vaccine. If you qualify or know someone who qualifies, make sure to get vaccinated or help others along the process. Thank you to the staff at Holy Spirit Hospital for an extremely smooth experience. #vakkchin #vaccine #vaccinessavelives #NaToCorona #JabToBeatCorona."

In the above picture, one can see Dilip Joshi smiling and showing a thumbs up as a sign of winning half the battle against Coronavirus. The actor is indeed looking happy in the picture. After all, a few days ago, his co-star Mandar Chandwadkar who plays Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Dilip Joshi was recently in the news for his alleged tiff with co-star Shailesh Lodha, who plays Taarak Mehta in the show. Shailesh himself reacted to the reports and stated that their relationship is much stronger than the bond they share on-screen. Apart from that, fans are eager to see Jethalal and Dayaben's jodi once again on the small screen. Reports were stating that Disha Vakani, who plays Dayaben, has quit the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

