    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dilip Joshi On His Daughter Sporting Grey Hair At Her Wedding: We Didn’t Imagine People Would React Like This

      By
      |

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati Joshi got married recently. At her wedding, Niyati was seen sporting grey hair, which took the internet by storm. Many praised her for her simplicity and lauded her courage for embracing her true self.

      Dilip Joshi has now reacted to the same and said that keeping her grey hair at her wedding was never a issue. The actor said that they didn't even imagine people would react like this. He also said that he is happy that his daughter has inspired others.

      Dilip Joshi With Daughter & Wife

      The TMKOC actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "Keeping her grey hair as it is at her wedding was never an issue for us. We didn't even imagine that people would react like this. It was never a point of discussion in our house. Jo jaisa hai woh waisa hi theek hai. Everyone reacted in such a positive way and I was happy to see that she has inspired others. I think this is how we should be; we present ourselves the way we are rather than putting on a mask."

      Niyati has always stayed away from limelight and her father said that they were shocked to see her trending on social media. He added that since it was a positive thing, they were fine with it.

      <strong>Dilip Joshi Says He Does Get Offers From Other Shows, But He's Happy With Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</strong>Dilip Joshi Says He Does Get Offers From Other Shows, But He's Happy With Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      Dilip Joshi's Newlywed Daughter Niyati Gets Love From Netizens For THIS Reason; Find OutDilip Joshi's Newlywed Daughter Niyati Gets Love From Netizens For THIS Reason; Find Out

      Dilip concluded by saying, "Initially, when people started talking about her, she was taken aback as she likes to keep a low profile. But social media is something that we can't control. Anyway, it was a positive thing and, we were fine with it. If this is something that has inspired people, then that's great."

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 11:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 31, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X