Dilip Joshi On His Daughter Sporting Grey Hair At Her Wedding: We Didn’t Imagine People Would React Like This

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati Joshi got married recently. At her wedding, Niyati was seen sporting grey hair, which took the internet by storm. Many praised her for her simplicity and lauded her courage for embracing her true self.

Dilip Joshi has now reacted to the same and said that keeping her grey hair at her wedding was never a issue. The actor said that they didn't even imagine people would react like this. He also said that he is happy that his daughter has inspired others.

The TMKOC actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "Keeping her grey hair as it is at her wedding was never an issue for us. We didn't even imagine that people would react like this. It was never a point of discussion in our house. Jo jaisa hai woh waisa hi theek hai. Everyone reacted in such a positive way and I was happy to see that she has inspired others. I think this is how we should be; we present ourselves the way we are rather than putting on a mask."

Niyati has always stayed away from limelight and her father said that they were shocked to see her trending on social media. He added that since it was a positive thing, they were fine with it.

Dilip concluded by saying, "Initially, when people started talking about her, she was taken aback as she likes to keep a low profile. But social media is something that we can't control. Anyway, it was a positive thing and, we were fine with it. If this is something that has inspired people, then that's great."