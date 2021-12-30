Dilip Joshi Says He Does Get Offers From Other Shows, But He's Happy With Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is one of the most-loved characters of the show. Before TMKOC, the actor had been a part of several popular films, but he says television became a game-changer for him and the medium has given him everything.

Dilip said that although he has been getting offers from other shows, he is happy to continue playing Jethalal and entertaining the audience. He also added that the day he feel that he is not enjoying it anymore, he will move on.

The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "My show is a comedy show and it's fun being a part of it. So till the time I enjoy it, I will do it. The day I feel that I am not enjoying it anymore, I will move on. I do get offers from other shows, but I feel that when this show is doing well, why unnecessarily quit this one for something else. This is a beautiful journey and I am happy with it. People love us so much and why would I want to ruin that for no reason."

He feels that television has become bigger than Bollywood as it has gone global. He added that the face of television completely after Amitabh Bachchan started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati. He said that when people saw him on TV, the standard of the medium rose and they started respecting it more. He feels that since then the industry has grown tremendously.

Dilip, who started his career with the film Maine Pyar Kiya feels that he has so much more to do in terms of acting. He said that these days, movies are taking up such wonderful subjects and so he would never leave a good film role if he is offered. However, he concluded by saying that right now he is enjoying what is happening in his life.