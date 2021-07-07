Dilip Kumar’s Demise: Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni & Other TV Celebs Mourn The Loss Of Legendary Actor

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital today (July 7, 2021). He was 98. The actor, who is known as 'Tragedy King' was admitted to the hospital on June 30, 2021 as he was unwell. The actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed the news of demise on the actor's official Twitter account and wrote, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return." The last rites will be held at 5 pm today at Juhu Qabrastan, Santacruz Mumbai. His passing away has left a huge void in the Indian film industry. Television celebrities took to their social media accounts to mourn the loss of the legendary actor. They called it the 'end of an era'.

Bharti Singh and Mohsin Khan shared pictures of the actor and captioned them as, "The legend Rip 🙏" and "Dilip Saaheb 💔."

Take a look at other actor's post on their Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Mouni Roy: End of an era... rest in peace, light & greatness sir... 💔 🕯♥️ HARI OM.

Arjun Bijlani: End of an Era ... RIP DILIP SAAB ... 💔

Karan Kundra: A life worth celebrating... a legacy which will never be forgotten.. you will be missed sir!

Ronit Roy: Rest In Peace Yusuf Sahab/ Dilip Sahab. Will never forget the Hot brun pao and butter.

Shruti Seth: Rest in peace #DilipKumar 💔😢

Karan V Grover: Simply unmatched unparalleled a d supreme . What an era .What a journey 👏 What a legend 🙏🏻🙏🏻The great #DilipKumar sir #ripdilipkumar.

Aly Goni: End of an era 💔 RIP dilip sir 🙏🏼

Anirudh Dave: Loss of one of the finest actor. #DilipKumar sahab. An end of an era of Indian cinema.. yusuf sahab will be always remembered.. RIP sir 🙏.

Nandish Sandhu: R.I.P. to the first and biggest super star of Hindi cinema. Ahead of his times in the way he performed. Every hero's hero... #DilipKumar #Legend #Icon 🙏🏻.

(Social media posts are not edited)