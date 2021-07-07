‘Dilip Kumar Sahib Always Called Me Yusuf And Never By My Name,’ Saptrishi Ghosh Remembers Legend

Dilip Kumar was last seen in the 1998 film Qila. His death has left a big gap in the annals of the film history of India. The film industry and countless fans mourned the death of the prominent actor. From Varun Dhawan to Narendra Modi celebrities and personalities shared social media posts for the late Dilip Kumar.

Saptrishi Ghosh, who had the privilege to work with the late actor for many of his production movies, mourned his demise. He said, "Woke up to a terrible news today as we had to bid adieu to a such a talented artist. This is just too sad. I was fortunate enough to have got the opportunity to work with Dilip Kumar Sahab in Stree Teri Kahani, not our best, but we had a wonderful time together. In our nashta breaks, we only spoke about his movies and music. Not forgetting to mention, this is the loss of an incredible actor. Will rewatch his films to celebrate his life and work."

"I remember Dilip sahib always called me Yusuf and never by my name, will always treasure the warmth that he spread. Now the only thing, we can cling to are the fond memories and rich legacies that Dilip Ji has left behind. For all the years gone by where he entertained all on the big screen, he will be remembered for all the years to come," Saptarishi added.

The last two years have been difficult years for most of us, with the raging coronavirus pandemic. And today again is a sad day for the film fraternity as it loses one of its crowning jewels. An actor who served the film industry for more than six decades has left us with a heartfelt goodbye.