Diljit Dosanjh Calls Kapil Sharma & Bharti Singh Pride Of Punjab; Here's What He Said About Shehnaaz

Diljit Dosanjh's maiden production venture Honsla Rakh that also stars Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa released recently. The film has been doing amazing at the box office and the actor is on cloud nine! Recently, the actor came LIVE on Instagram to celebrate the success of his film and interacted with fans. During the same, he tried to add Bharti Singh to his live chat. But since she was shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show, she couldn't come live.

Diljit then went on to praise Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma and called them 'pride of Punjab'. He also recalled Bharti's performance in Amritsar and added that seeing her he felt like trying his hands on acting.

He said, "Bharti is my favourite. I had seen her perform at Amritsar. That was first time when I saw her perform live. This was when I was just a singer and not an actor. People were so happy to see her. That was the first time when I felt I should also try hands on acting."

When one of the fans mentioned about his co-star Shehnaaz Gill, he said that he hadn't spoken to her after the film's release, but added that he will soon talk to her.

Diljit said, "I think she is in Mumbai right now. I have not spoken to her after the release. I will soon talk to her."

While doing the live chat, Diljit was in his kitchen and was seen chatting with Alexa as he requested to play 'Moonchild Era' album songs. He was seen preparing breakfast and enjoying English tea. The actor is riding high on the success of Honsla Rakh and his album 'Moonchild Era'.