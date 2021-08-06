Dipika Kakar Celebrates Her Birthday With Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Post Father-In-Law's Recovery

Dipika Kakar is celebrating her 35th birthday today (August 6). The Sasural Simar Ka actress spent the special day with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, who even gave a little peek into her birthday celebration on his social media account. The actor dropped a picture of Dipika cutting a delicious-looking chocolate cake on his Instagram stories.

The actress’ celebration took place on Friday after her father-in-law’s recovery. It must be noted that Shoaib's father recently underwent surgery and was under observation for a long time. He also suffered a brain stroke and was kept in the ICU.

Post his recovery, Shoaib had even shared a note saying, "Thank you aaapsab ko, Papa ke liye itni saari duaon ke liye aur itna pyar dene ke liye. Papa ki aaj surery thi, Aur Allhamdullilah wo ab theek hain, under observation hain, Inshallah do din mein chalne bhi lagenge. Aap Sab ki duaon ka bahut bahut shukriya."

Dipika Kakar’s Father-In-Law Suffers Brain Stroke; Sasural Simar Ka Fame Reshares Hubby Shoaib Ibrahim’s Post

Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most celebrated couples in the TV industry. The duo first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and later fell in love with each other. After dating for almost five years, the couple tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Shoaib's hometown, Bhopal. The wedding was attended by their close friends from the industry and family.

Sasural Simar Ka 2: Dipika Kakar Reveals Why She Accepted The Role; Reacts To Her Exit

On the professional front, Dipika Kakar was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 in a cameo role. Shoaib, on the other hand, has featured in popular shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Ishq Mein Marjawan to name a few.