Sasural Simar Ka Fame Dipika Kakar Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours: Says ‘I Am Getting Good News From You Guys’

Sasural Simar Ka Fame Dipika Kakar recently made headlines after reports of her pregnancy started swirling in the media. It was being speculated that the actress is expecting her first child with husband Shoaib Ibrahim, and the reports had been floated in the media for the past few months. However, Dipika laughed off the pregnancy rumours, at a recent event, when she was asked if she was expecting her first child with her husband.

The actress stated that she is getting to know about the good news in her life from others and also mentioned that if such news arises, it can't be kept a secret and that she would herself inform everyone. Whilst interacting with the media at the launch of a sweet shop at a hotel in Mumbai, Dipika sarcastically said, “Really? Meri life ke baare mein aap mujhe khush khabri de rahe ho (You are giving me good news about my life), wow!”

It must be noted that this is not the first time the 35-year-old has rubbished the reports of her pregnancy. Back in 2019, Dipika had told SpotBoyE, “It is so funny this Mother's Day I wished so many ladies and at least 90% of them have replied, 'Waiting for you to join.’ I was like, 'Excuse me, I just got married.’ But seriously for family planning, there is time… at least a year to go.”

Shoaib too has refuted the rumours on his blog saying that both he and his wife Dipika would be happy to reveal the news themselves if it were true to the world but as of now, such reports are baseless. Dipika and Shoaib got married in 2018 after being in a relationship for several years.

On the work front, Dipika Kakar was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 in a cameo role. The actress had opened up about her short stint in the new season on her YouTube channel. She shared that her reason to be a part of the show was 'emotional’ and had said, “My track was this long only. When Rashmi (Sharma, producer) ma’am called me, it was already decided and she was clear with me from day one. She told me that she needs me for around two to two-and-a-half months. I was more than happy to do it.”