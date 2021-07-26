Dipika Kakar’s Father-In-Law Suffers Brain Stroke; Sasural Simar Ka Fame Reshares Hubby Shoaib Ibrahim’s Post

Sasural Simar Ka actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared bad news with their fans. Shoaib recently took to Instagram and shared a worrying note on his stories, in which he revealed that his father suffered a brain stroke on Sunday morning (July 25, 2021). He further revealed that he is in the ICU and asked fans to pray for him.

Shoaib Ibrahim wrote, "Need your Prayers & strength once again!! Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently!! Please please aap sab dua kijiyega ki Allah unhe theek kar dein." Dipika Kakar reshared the same post on social media to inform fans about her father-in-law's health condition.

After this post, fans started praying for Shoaib's father's speedy recovery. Today (July 26, 2021), the actor gave a positive sign and shared a story on Instagram, in which he wrote, "New day, new hope."

For the unversed, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar share a close bond with Shoaib's parents and sister Saba Ibrahim. During the lockdown, the SSK actor had made some YouTube videos, in which his parents had featured quite often. Talking about the couple, Shoaib and Dipika met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. The couple got married in 2018 after dating for a few years.

Shoaib Ibrahim has also featured in popular shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Kumkum Bhagya and so on. On the other hand, Dipika Kakar was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 and has also won Bigg Boss 12.