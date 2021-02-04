Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim Call Their Romantic Music Video 'Yaar Dua' A Right Choice For Their Comeback

‘Yaar Dua Was The Right Choice For Us To Make A Comeback’

Dipika was quoted by TOI as saying, "We did get a few offers in the last few years, but they weren't meaty enough. Both of us are choosy, so we didn't want to do just anything. I felt that this song, Yaar Dua by Mamta Sharma, was the right choice for us to make a comeback."

Shoaib On Working Together Again

Shoaib said that though their pairing was appreciated in their TV serial, they didn't get an opportunity to do another show, so, it was nice to work together again.

‘Yaar Dua' will be releasing tomorrow (February 5, 2020). Well, we are sure that the music video will be a perfect Valentine's Day gift for their fans.

The Actor Says Their Chemistry Hasn’t Changed

When asked the difference between working together then (SSK) and now (music video), Shoaib said that when they shot for SSK, they were getting to know each other and had to rehearse a lot, but while shooting for the music video, it was effortless. He added that their chemistry hasn't changed over the years because it stems from strong bond.

About Trolls

When asked how Shoaib deals with trolls, he said, "I have always believed that after God, if anyone is important, it is my family. So, if they are not okay, then I make it a point to protect them. I have never paid any heed to negativity on social media, but if it goes beyond a limit, I try and give a befitting answer. Having said that, I do feel that there is a lot of goodness around, and most people are supportive and positive. Both Dipika and I are responsible and mature people, who handle such things quite well."