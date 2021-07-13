Disha Parmar Enjoys Bachelorette Party With Her Girl Gang; Rahul Vaidya's Comment Is Unmissable
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to get married on July 16, 2021. The wedding preparations are on full swing. Recently, Disha Parmar's friends organised a bachelorette party for the bride-to-be. The actress shared a glimpse of her intimate bachelorette with her close friends in her latest social media post.
Sharing a few pictures, Disha wrote, "I love you girls ❤❤." Disha looked pretty in a black crop top and blue jeans. She was seen wearing 'Bride to be' sash.
The groom-to-be Rahul couldn't stop himself from commenting on her post and wrote, "MY BRIDE❤❤❤❤."
Disha's friend, Vedika Bhandari, who is also an actress shared a video, in which the girls along with Disha were seen dancing to 'Koi Mil Gaya' song from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Disha had also shared the video. They girls had a blast as they danced to party songs like 'Disco Deewane' from The Student Of The Year.
Meanwhile, the couple was seen preparing for their wedding function- Sangeet. In a video shared by a paparazzi, Disha and Rahul were seen performing the steps in casual attire.
On the other hand, a few days ago, Bhavna Jasra shared a video in which Rahul and Disha were seen creating a beautiful memory together by getting a clay impression holding their hands. While the couple was getting their hand cast curated, Rahul dedicated 'Tere Haath Mein' song from Fanaa to Disha as she stood blushing.
(Image Source: Instagram)