Disha Parmar Gives Befitting Reply To A Troll For Slamming Her Over BF Rahul Vaidya’s Actions In Bigg Boss 14

Rahul Vaidya is currently grabbing everyone's attention with his performance in Bigg Boss 14 house. Especially, fans are loving his clash of opinions with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. A few days ago, he commented on the couple's personal life and took a dig at their equations. Well, this didn't go down well with many people, as netizens slammed the singer on social media.

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya confessed his love for actress Disha Parmar on national television. Interestingly, Disha has reportedly accepted his proposal, as Rahul's mother revealed that they have started preparations for their wedding during the family week. Though Disha is not a part of Bigg Boss 14, however, she is nowadays being targeted by netizens for all the actions done by Rahul Vaidya inside the house.

Recently, a Twitter user slammed Disha Parmar for Rahul Vaidya's actions in BB house. He wrote, "@disha11parmar - make sure your boys are out of kitchen while ur girls serve them n' I'm sure you won't teach them hygenes or respecting women either once u are married. Just the way #RahulVaidya mom n million other indian house wives does it. Don't ever break the monotony, Girl!" (sic)

Disha lost her cool after reading such tweet and gave a befitting reply to him by tweeting, "This is the reality of some sh**ty people! Come on guys! Come here and show some Love to this person! Exactly what This sh**ty person deserves!" (sic)

In today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, journalists will be seen asking questions to the housemates. One of them tells Rahul that his game is only limited to Rubina and Abhinav, and is now failing to show other dynamics of his personality on the show. Well, let's see what will he answer!

