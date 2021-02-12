Disha Parmar Has THIS To Say About Her Wedding With Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya is currently playing well in Bigg Boss 14 to become the finalist of the show. Well, the grand finale is just a week away, and housemates are not leaving any stone unturned to bag the trophy of BB 14. Talking about Rahul Vaidya, ever since the singer proposed actress Disha Parmar on national television, his fans can't keep calm to know more about their relationship and marriage plans.

While Disha Parmar is seen rooting for her beau Rahul Vaidya on social media, when it comes to speaking about the marriage, the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress preferred not to talk about it. Recently, when Times of India got in touch with Disha to know about her wedding preparations after Rahul's sister Shruti spilled the beans about the same.

Disha Parmar told the portal, "I am wishing and hoping that Rahul wins Bigg Boss 14 and comes home with the trophy, and remaining everything else we will discuss later." When asked about her 'everything else' comment, she said, "I meant everything else besides that."

"Look, I will speak on this when I am ready. I shall talk when the time comes. I will say a lot about it then," Disha Parmar added. For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya's sister had told the same portal about the wedding preparations. She said that they have already started the preparations and are waiting for the groom to come out of Bigg Boss 14 house with the trophy.

Shruti also opened up about the bond Disha Parmar shares with the Vaidya family. On the other hand, Rahul's mother Geeta Vaidya had earlier stated that the couple will mostly get married in June 2021.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 14, Disha Parmar will reportedly be entering the house for a special Valentine's Day date with Rahul Vaidya during Weekend Ka Vaar. RKV fans can't wait for the moment.

